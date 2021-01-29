Reggie Brown and Katrina Brown to begin sentences in federal prison today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After several attempts to avoid serving any time, two former Jacksonville city council members, Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown are scheduled to report to federal prisons today.

The defense for both parties repeatedly asked for and filed motions for no prison time, citing health problems, financial hardship, and a lack of prior criminal records.

The most recent attempt to avoid jail-time was rejected at the beginning of January as the defense asked they remain free on bond while their appeals move through the court system. The judge ruled the two must begin their sentences as directed.

With that, Katrina Brown has been told to report to Coleman Federal Correctional Institution in Sumter County to begin a 33-month prison sentence today.

The low-security facility with a minimum-security women’s camp is the same place former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown served 27 months of a fraud sentence before being reassigned to home confinement in April.

The Florida Department of Corrections has not responded to News4Jax as to where Reggie Brown is going, but he is also due to begin his 18-month sentence today.

The two, who are not related, were convicted in late 2019 of multiple counts of fraud involving federally backed loans and a city grant for Katrina Brown’s family barbecue sauce business.

The Browns were convicted of more than 30 felonies each, including money laundering, fraud, and conspiracy. They’ve also been individually fined more than $400,000 in restitution.

During sentencing, the judge noted that neither Katrina nor Reggie showed any remorse during the proceedings despite that they committed a sophisticated and deliberate act of fraud.

Once the Browns are released from prison, they will undergo several years of supervised release.