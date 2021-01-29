VA giving COVID-19 vaccinations to patients holding essential jobs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is now offering the COVID-19 vaccination to veterans who receive care at the VA and are in the following professions:
- Firefighters
- Police officers
- Corrections officers
- Food and agricultural workers
- Grocery store workers
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Public transit workers
- Educational sector (teachers, support staff and daycare workers)
Veterans may call 352-548-6000 ext. 103755, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, or 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturdays to schedule an appointment.
Appointments are limited, and veterans unable to schedule an appointment will be documented and contacted when additional scheduling options are available.
Qualifying veterans may receive the COVID-19 vaccination at no cost. For more information, please visit www.northflorida.va.gov/NORTHFLORIDA/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp