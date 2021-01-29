‘You can’t face it by yourself’: Getting results for Jacksonville cancer survivor fighting to stay in her home

Annette Williams is trying to stay in her apartment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Annette Williams lives her daily life out of boxes in fear that one day her apartment complex will kick her out.

“They’re targeting certain people; they are not trying to get this money,” Williams said.

News4Jax first shared Williams’ story when she contacted the station to say her apartment complex, Shorehouse Apartments, had refused to accept money on her behalf from the City of Jacksonville.

As a cancer survivor and Lyft driver, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on Williams financially.

Williams was approved for the City of Jacksonville and Jacksonville Bar Associations JaxCares program, which involves the city paying a landlord directly on behalf of a resident.

The application process works only if both the tenant and landlord agree to accept all the terms.

However, once the application was approved, the complex told Williams and others that they’re not accepting the city’s money.

Following multiple attempts to speak to the property managers or corporate offices, News4Jax Consumer Investigator Lauren Verno finally spoke with a manager of the property, who we will identify only as Carlos.

“Are you guys accepting the JaxCares payments?” Verno asked.

“At this time, I believe the company has decided not to do that,” Carlos said.

“So, we’re telling people at this point, even though it’s money from the city that is going to you directly?...” Verno said

“Just that we’re not participating in any programs right now,” Carlos explained.

Shortly after that conversation, Verno received an email from the apartment’s corporate offices, responding to questions she had submitted.

“We’re excited about the JaxCares program grant money, as we too have offered our residents everything from forbearance to settlements in the amount of $365,720.99 from May 2020 to December 2020,” the company wrote.

Boathouse Properties, which owns Shorehouse Apartments, went on to say that as long as a person submitted a CDC declaration form, the JaxCares money would be accepted.

Shorehouse Apartments said it did not receive that form from Williams, but she argued that she submitted it months ago.

“Corporate is saying one thing, but management is not doing what they’re supposed to do,” Williams said.

After Williams’ original story aired, a viewer reached out to News4Jax and asked to anonymously give Williams a $500 check.

Verno was able to personally deliver the check to Williams, who said the money will be used to fix her car, which broke down only days earlier.

“There is somebody looking out for the little people. I thank the Lord. I thank him for you every day,” Williams said. “Because without you, I’d be sitting here every day thinking because you can’t face it by yourself.”

A reminder, that while the pandemic has isolated many, there are still plenty of people in the River City who want to help.