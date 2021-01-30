Apartment fire near Hyde Park Elementary under control

One person was transported to the hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded to an apartment fire off Hyde Park Road in the 2000 block Saturday morning, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD says one person was transported to the hospital with serious injures.

The fire was under control minutes around 1:30 a.m, just minutes after it started.

The state fire marshal has been called to investigate the start of the fire.