Deadly wrong way crash on San Pablo Road

Driver did not survive after crashing into a tree located on the median.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man crashed into a median while driving in the wrong direction on Beach Boulevard near San Pablo Road.

Around 1:40 Saturday morning, the driver was traveling toward the beach when he lost control and slammed into a tree located on the median.

Florida Highway Patrol says the 38-year-old man died on impact.

When News4Jax crews arrived the Sedan was sitting on a tow truck, mangled with shattered windows. Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt when traveling down the eastbound lanes of Beach Boulevard. All lanes have reopened.

Troopers are working to find more about what caused the accident.