Residents of makeshift homeless camp say city has told them to move by Monday

Shelters have been forced to reduce their bed capacity by 50% due to COVID-19 social distancing rules.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of people have set up a makeshift homeless camp at the corner of North Jefferson Street in between West Beaver and West Union streets in Downtown Jacksonville.

For some, it might be an eye-sore, but for those who call the block home, it’s reality.

One young man told News4Jax he’d been living on the streets in Jacksonville’s LaVilla neighborhood for about three weeks.

RELATED: Day of Dignity: Homeless Veterans Stand Down event focuses on mental health

“I lost my job in North Carolina, came up here because I had my boss pay for me a bus ticket, and I have been out here ever since,” said the 21-year-old, who asked not to be identified.

News4Jax learned recently that the camp is the best option for some because shelters have been forced to reduce their bed capacity by 50% due to COVID-19 social distancing rules.

Ad

RELATED: As Jacksonville homeless camp grows, city hopes to gain more funding

But in recent weeks, the camp has caught the attention of residents and city officials.

Makeshift homeless camp on North Jefferson Street (WJXT)

On Saturday, News4Jax received a tip saying the city had told the people it will be vacating the property.

“About two days ago, they had two cop cars and a DOT with three or four trucks out here, telling everybody to back up on the grass, if it’s not on the grass, it’s getting thrown on the back of the truck, which is trash, and now today, I went down there to get blankets and they told me this Monday, everybody has got to go, take all your stuff, whatever you don’t take is going in the trash,” the man explained. “I’m working, as of right now, but I don’t have the money to get an apartment or pay rent or nothing.”

Ad

The man said he has no idea where they will go or what they will do.

“We ain’t even got no tents, nothing,” he said. “I don’t know what you all expect us to do, ‘cause I can’t go inside the rescue mission with more than one bag. It’s going to take up too much room in that container, so I don’t know what to do with my stuff or what.”

He said he’ll stay in the camp until the city forces him to leave.

“I just don’t know what time they’re going to end up showing up. I don’t even have a wagon to transport all my stuff,” he said. “I don’t even know where to take it.”

And that gentleman is not alone. News4Jax spoke to so many people out at the camp who said they are concerned. They are worried about what to do with all their belongings and what’s next.

Residents say they have been told to leave the property by Monday (WJXT)

Another man we met said he has a solution.

“We build our own rescue and shelter,” he said. “We can renovate some of these empty buildings and this could be a place for us, a nonprofit organization so we can get some of these guys, people off the streets.”

Ad

News4Jax has reached out to the city to verify if those living in the camp are being told they have to leave and whether the city will help them relocate. When we hear back, we will update this article.