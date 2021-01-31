Man, 25, dies 3 days after Southside shooting, family says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 25-year-old man died three days after being shot last weekend in the Windy Hill neighborhood on Jacksonville’s Southside, according to family.

Hours after the Jan. 23 shooting of Sheldon Walker, George Litgen, 50, was found and arrested following a search.

Litgen is currently charged with attempted murder, shooting deadly missiles into a building and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

David Walker, Sheldon Walker’s father, told News4Jax that Sheldon Walker was Litgen’s step-brother.

“I wish I would’ve been there,” David Walker said. “I wish maybe things would’ve been turned out differently, but I would trade myself for my son.”

David Walker said his son had been living at the Salvation Army, taking part in a rehabilitation program. David Walker said it’s unclear how his son and Litgen, known as Kenny, ended up living together.

Ad

“I don’t know,” David Walker said. “I had no idea that my son left the rehabilitation program.”

David Walker said his son ended up moving into a home on Bunnell Drive with a man considered his grandfather and Litgen. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Litgen and Sheldon Walker have a history of domestic violence.

Sheldon Walker is remembered as a great son and a gracious soul who loved to tell jokes.

Dustin Parker met Sheldon Walker in elementary school, and they were friends ever since.

“He was a good friend,” Parker said. “We had a lot of love for each other and a lot of laughs.”

Parker said he had tried being a positive influence for his friend. Last weekend, Parker said, he had a gut feeling.

“You just have to be there for your friends and family. You don’t know what everyone’s going through all the time,” he said.

Sheldon Walker’s father said listen to your children and do what you can.

Ad

“The last time I saw him, he was bright, he was beautiful, he was working,” David Walker said.

The family said Sheldon Walker saved four lives by donating his organs. The family is very thankful for the staff at Memorial Hospital who held an honor walk for him. Sheldon Walker’s father said it’s the best thing that could come out of a tragedy like this.