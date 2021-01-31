One person rescued from apartment fire by JFRD

JFRD firefighters rescued one person out of an apartment fire on Friden Dr. Saturday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews rescued one person from an apartment on fire in the Ribault neighborhood Saturday night.

In a tweet, JFRD says crews rushed to the apartment located on Friden Drive at around 9:10 p.m. Once there, firefighters battled heavy flames and smoke coming out of the building.

Within minutes, firefighters managed to pull one person out of the apartment. Their condition has not yet been released.

JFRD said they cleared the apartment and found no other residents.

By 9:30 p.m.. the fire was under control according JFRD.

An investigation has been requested into the incident.