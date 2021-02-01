Coastal Health District resumes scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments

The Georgia Department of Public Health on Monday received the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine for administration in Georgia. Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Coastal Georgia at two public health locations with ultracold freezers required for storage and temperature control of the vaccine.

An online portal is now available for scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Coastal Health District.

Appointments are available for Georgia residents who are health care workers, emergency first responders, age 65 and older, and caregivers of adults age 65 and older.

The quickest way to schedule an appointment is through the online portal at chdcovidvax.org. Residents who do not have online access or need assistance can schedule by phone at 912-230-5506. Telephone wait times may be long.

People who registered for the Coastal Health District’s notification list were notified Monday.

Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis for qualifying individuals and can be scheduled up to eight days in advance, depending on vaccine availability. The scheduling system is for first dose appointments only. Second dose appointments are booked at the time the first dose is administered.

“We hope this system will provide easier access to appointments, but please understand the demand for vaccine still far outweighs the supply. I ask for continued patience as we move forward with our vaccination effort,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the Coastal Health District.

The Coastal Health District includes Camden and Glynn counties.

Other health care providers in our area are also offering the vaccine. Additional information about the vaccine and about vaccine providers can be found at covid19.gachd.org/vaccine.