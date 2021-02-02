Could summer break be extended for St. Johns County students?

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – During a Tuesday morning school board workshop, St. Johns County School District Superintendent Tim Forson floated the idea of changing the schedule for the 2021-2022 school year to allow for a longer summer break.

Forson said the district is exploring pushing the start date for the coming school year back six days.

Right now, the school year is set to begin Aug. 10, but Forson asked the school board to consider pushing the start date back to Aug. 16.

Summer break is currently seven weeks long, about three weeks shorter than a typical summer, due to scheduling changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“And it’s seven weeks after a very challenging year, I think for everyone involved for teachers for school leaders for parents for families,” Forson said.

Forson said the change would give more time to complete construction projects and give teachers a “little breather.”

Ad

The change would move the end of the 2021-2022 school year to June 2, Forson said. The current school year ends June 9.

The school board was initially receptive to the proposal.

Forson said there would be more discussion about the possible schedule change in the coming weeks in the form of a school board workshop.

Forson said he hopes to make a decision soon to give parents, students and teachers enough time to plan.