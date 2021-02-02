St. Johns County narrows in on name for new K-8 school in Nocatee

Construction on new K-8 school in St. Johns County moving forward.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County School Board got an update Tuesday morning from the school district on a flurry of new school construction happening in the fast-growing county.

Two new schools are set to open in Augustin for the 2021-2022 school, including Tocoi Creek High School near World Golf Village and a K-8 school located in the Nocatee development.

The K-8 school, which is named “MM Academy” for now, will soon have a permanent name and a school mascot.

The name recommendations include:

Coastal Palms Academy

Coastal Pines Academy

Pine Island Academy

River Valley Academy

Tolomato River Academy

The mascots for the $37 million, three-story school have been narrowed down to six choices: Cougars, Coyotes, Dolphins, Manatees, Pioneers and Terrapins. The district said the students will help make the final decision about the mascot in the coming weeks.

The school colors will be purple and gray with gold and turquoise accents, the district said Tuesday.

The school board will choose the school name for MM Academy during a meeting on Feb. 9.

Tocoi Creek High School is set to open in the fall of 2021. (St. Johns County School District)

Construction is also moving forward on schedule for Tocoi Creek High School, the district said, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

The high school, located near the intersection of International Golf Parkway north of State Road 16 will eventually hold 2,000 students.

Yet another high school, High School “III”, is also making progress. It is located off Beachwalk Boulevard within the Twin Creeks development off County Road 210.

The 73-acre site has been cleared and readied for construction, which is projected to cost $59 million. The school is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2022 and open for the 2022-2023 school year.