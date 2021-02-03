Spotlight on local Black culture: Entrepreneurs, including NFL free agent, open lucrative sneaker store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For some people, sneakers are just a fashion statement. But for the group of entrepreneurs who opened Zaza Sneakers on Southside Boulevard, they’re a symbol of the sports, music, and economic status that celebrate Black culture.

When you walk into the store and chat with co-owners Demarko Williams and Jeff Holland, you’d notice everyone has a favorite.

“My first sneaker I fell in love with was the Jordan 12,” Williams said.

“The Jordan Aqua 8,” Holland said. “It’s the shoe I grew up wanting.”

For Williams and Holland, their passion for sneakers goes way back. Having the latest and most stylish tennis shoes has been big in the Black community for generations. From Run DMC and their Adidas to the release of Michael Jordan’s iconic signature shoes, it brings back memories for both.

“People used to stand in line for them,” Holland said. “I was one of the guys standing in line camping out for Jordans.”

“I used to work at McDonald’s. I used to take my check and buy myself a pair of Jordans every weekend. I guess I’ve been in love with sneakers ever since then.”

The store held its grand opening on January 9. The guys say business has been good, with customers coming from as far as Virginia to shop. If Sneaker heaven is a thing, you might find it here.

Holland says the resale value for quite a bit of the merchandise will amaze you. As a free agent for the NFL, Holland understands status and the importance of feeling good and looking good. On and off the field.

“Today’s world, you’ve got to be fresh. Going to school,” Holland said.

“I stood in line and waited for shoes to come out. It’s kind of like a cultural thing.”

More than anything, for these men, that sense of accomplishment is the best seller of all.

“Black business, we just trying to come together and start something new in our culture,” Holland said. “We just want to show the younger generation that anything is possible.”

Their message for the next group of entrepreneurs: don’t stop now. Williams has a 2-year old son and hopes to instill that sense of pride, self-accomplishment, and work ethic.

“I’m going to preach that to my son,” Williams said. “Ownership.”

Having attended Auburn University, played in the NFL, and now owned a business, Holland has a similar message to young people looking to make their mark.

“Reach for the stars, you can do anything you want to do,” Holland said. “This took three months to put together. I just believe anything you really put your mind to, you can get it done.”

Zaza Sneakers doesn’t just stop at selling and trading. The employees also restore shoes. They tell News4jax they do shoe giveaways for the less fortunate once a month. They say the next one is planned for Friday, February 5th. To check out the store’s Instagram, click here.