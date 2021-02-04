Enrollment to begin next week for Housing Choice Voucher Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Housing Authority announced it will be accepting online applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and the Mainstream Voucher Program beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8.

It’s the first time JHA has opened the voucher enrollment program since 2018. This year, the application process will be done electronically and will be available 24 hours a day. The waiting list will remain open until further notice.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the JHA office is closed to the public, so if you need assistance with the online pre-application, contact the JHA office at 904-630-3898 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

In addition, JHA will also available in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12, at the Brentwood Lakes Community Center located at 4465 Village Center Drive to assist any clients who have special needs or are disabled. After those dates, call 904-630-3898, and JHA will make the arrangements to accommodate those clients.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) is open to families with gross annual income from all members of the household at or below the Area Medium Income that corresponds to the number of family members. For example, for a family of two, the income limit is $48,000, and for a family of four, the limit if $60,000. The Mainstream Voucher Program is open to people who are disabled and who are between the ages of 18 and 61with incomes at or below the Area Medium Income.

Applicants given preference include Duval County residents, those age 62 and above, honorably discharged veterans, families with people who are disabled, victims of domestic violence, and those whose dwelling has been condemned by government action.

“Because of the strong demand for affordable housing in Jacksonville and the fact that we’re accepting online applications, we are prepared for upwards of 15,000 people applying for vouchers this year,” said JHA Interim President and CEO Dwayne Alexander.

Voucher applicants can apply at the JHA Portal at https://myportals-jaxha.securecae.com.