Father of Parkland shooting victim backs federal school safety bill

Max Schachter, father of Alex Schachter, who was killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and now is part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission speaks during their meeting at the BB&T Center on June 7, 2018 in Sunrise, Florida. The school safety commission was created after the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in an effort to address several topics in order to prevent future school shootings. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly three years after he lost his son in the mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, Max Schachter told News4Jax he wants to make sure schools across the country have the information and resources they need to keep students safe.

On Monday, Florida’s U.S. Senators Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, along with Wisconsin’s Sen. Ron Johnson filed the Luke and Alex School Safety Act of 2021, an identical bill as was filed last legislative session.

The legislation was named after Alex Schachter, Max’s son, and his classmate, Luke Hoyer, both of whom were killed in the 2018 attack in Parkland.

If passed, the bill would nationally systematize the bundle of school safety information compiled at schoolsafety.gov.

“After the Parkland shooting, I had this vision to create a school safety clearinghouse at the federal level, and this clearinghouse would house all the best practices and resources for schools to make them safe,” Schachter said. “The former administration agreed with my idea, they created this school safety clearinghouse.”

Sen. Rubio said this centralized source for best school safety practices will provide schools some consistency nationwide.

“The Parkland shooting is a tragedy I will never forget, and I was proud of the work I was able to accomplish with the families and the previous administration to help ensure school districts have a reliable central authority, or clearinghouse, where evidence-based and successful models for school safety measures are available,” Rubio said. “This central point of information to improve school safety must be available to states and local education agencies, which is why I support codifying a Federal Clearinghouse on School Safety Best Practices to fulfill that need. Congress should act swiftly to pass this bill.”

Schachter said the information was pulled from the Department of Education, the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and The Department of Health and Human Services.

“This is the one place that everybody can find information on grant dollars as well,” Schachter said. “So, I encourage every parent and every school to go to schoolsafety.gov, the federal school safety clearinghouse website, and take a look at it.”

The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

Similar legislation was also filed in the U.S. House of Representatives.