Jacksonville firefighters respond to house for fire 3 times in 2 days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A state fire marshal has been called to investigate what caused a house in Arlington to catch fire three times over the last two days.

Jacksonville firefighters first responded to the home on Aletha Drive before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Five people and a child in the home at the time made it out safely and were receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Firefighters determined the fire started in a crawl space area underneath the home Wednesday morning. They were able to put the flames out quickly during their initial call but returned before 6 a.m. when the fire reignited.

Thursday morning around 5:30, firefighters returned a third time when flames were seen in the back of the home and along the ridgeline.