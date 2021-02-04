Mayor Curry joins The Morning Show to address getting vaccines into underserved areas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Black and Latino Americans are falling behind in the nationwide race to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

So far, the data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows just 5% of the doses available have gone to Black Americans and 11% to Latinos. The available data suggests the underserved communities are being bypassed.

Locally, the issue seems to be one of access. Many in Jacksonville’s Black communities say the venues where vaccines have been administered were places they couldn’t easily get to, either because they lacked personal transportation, didn’t have someone to help them get there or taking public transportation just wasn’t a realistic possibility.

Mayor Lenny Curry, surrounded by members of City Council, announced Thursday a new initiative that begins Friday morning to make the vaccine available in Northwest Jacksonville at the Clanzel T. Brown Senior Center on Moncrief Road.

The doses available are limited, but Curry said he is making every effort to secure more and expand to other sites in minority communities in Jacksonville.

