In 24 hours, 72 square miles searched for missing boater

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the 24 hours since a 30-foot recreational crab boat was found empty and stuck on the pillars on the Buckman Bridge, personnel in the water and from the air searched more than 72 square miles of the St. Johnst River looking for the missing boater. That area is roughly the same size as Washington, D.C.

At 7:57 a.m. Thursday, an off-duty police officer called 911 after seeing the boat spinning aimlessly in a circle in the St. Johns River just before it crashed into the bridge.

When rescue units arrived, no one was on board. A search and rescue by the US Coast Guard, Jacksonville Fire-Rescue and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began quickly and continued all day and all night.

RELATED: Boater missing in river near Buckman Bridge

Officials have not identified the man they are looking for other than saying he is a 20-year-old. Local fisherman, who said they know the man, pray he’s found. One of them told News4Jax he believes the man was out on the water alone around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Ad

Rescuers ask anyone who may be getting on the river to please keep a sharp eye out for any signs of the missing boater.