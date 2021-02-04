Boat crashes into Buckman Bridge, prompts search and rescue effort

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A boat struck the Buckman Bridge on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Coast Guard said that Jacksonville police were called just before 8 a.m. because a 30-foot commercial fishing boat was going in circles in the St. Johns River near the bridge.

It hit one of the pillars of the bridge, and by the time Jacksonville Fire and Rescue personnel found it by the bridge, no one was aboard.

#BreakingNews at 7:57 a.m. @JSOPIO received a report of a 30-foot fishing vessel unmanned and running in circles near the southside of the Buckman Bridge by @NASJax_. @USCG Station Mayport arrived on scene at 9:07 a.m. and is currently searching the area. #D7 #USCG #Responsive pic.twitter.com/i4LbPy5w6M — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 4, 2021

Florida wildlife officials, JSO, JFRD and Coast Guard personnel started a search and rescue effort.

Rescue vehicles on the Buckman Bridge were blocking two lanes of traffic on the westbound side Thursday morning, which caused some major delays. It’s unclear if those vehicles were there for an issue on the bridge or were part of the search and rescue operation.