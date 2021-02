A car crashed into an apartment building on Friday in Fleming Island.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – A car crashed through the wall of an apartment building Friday in Fleming Island, according to Clay County firefighters.

The crash was reported on Marsh Hawk Lane, west of U.S. 17.

Six apartments were evacuated while the Clay County Building Department inspected the structure.

Two people were evaluated at the scene, but no patients were transported, firefighters said.