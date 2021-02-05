57ºF

Ad

Local News

Community honors reserve police officer who died of COVID-19 complications

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Sgt. Louis “Lou” Livatino died last week at age 71

Zachery Lashway, Reporter/anchor

Tags: Jacksonville
Auxiliary Sgt. Louis Livatino carried from funeral service by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Honor Guard.
Auxiliary Sgt. Louis Livatino carried from funeral service by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Honor Guard. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The life of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Sgt. Louis “Lou” Livatino was celebrated Friday morning at a funeral service at North Jacksonville Baptist Church.

Livatino, 71, died Jan. 27 following a tough battle with COVID-19 complications, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Livatino was described as a dedicated family man who volunteered his time on the JSO Honor Guard and countless assignments assisting patrol functions, sometimes working as much or more than full-time officers. According to JSO, he had volunteered with the police auxiliary for 10 years.

The Sheriff’s Office said his passing is considered a line-of-duty death.

Before the service began, his wife of 11 years, Livatino, stepped out of the church with a message to the community on COVID-19.

Ad

The service was open to the public. News4Jax is gathering tributes to Livatino from those who attended and will have a full report later today on-air and online.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Sgt. Louis “Lou” Livatino
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Sgt. Louis “Lou” Livatino (JSO photo)

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: