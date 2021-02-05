Community honors reserve police officer who died of COVID-19 complications

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The life of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Sgt. Louis “Lou” Livatino was celebrated Friday morning at a funeral service at North Jacksonville Baptist Church.

Livatino, 71, died Jan. 27 following a tough battle with COVID-19 complications, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Livatino was described as a dedicated family man who volunteered his time on the JSO Honor Guard and countless assignments assisting patrol functions, sometimes working as much or more than full-time officers. According to JSO, he had volunteered with the police auxiliary for 10 years.

The Sheriff’s Office said his passing is considered a line-of-duty death.

Before the service began, his wife of 11 years, Livatino, stepped out of the church with a message to the community on COVID-19.

Ad

Sheryl Livatino, Sgt. Livatino’s wife came out of the church to read a statement... she reflected on her husband of 11 years. She also delivered a message to the community on #COVID19. As she turned & walked away, she looked up to the sky & said, “I did this for you Lou.” @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/Y9tWATu9Qy — Zachery Lashway (@ZachLashway) February 5, 2021

The service was open to the public. News4Jax is gathering tributes to Livatino from those who attended and will have a full report later today on-air and online.