Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian died after they were struck by a vehicle Friday night on the northside of Jacksonville, authorities said.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said the collision happened just after 8 p.m. on Main Street in the San Mateo area.

According to Sgt. Dylan Bryan with the Florida Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was struck in the roadway between Sara Drive and Baisden Road. He believes the pedestrian was hit by multiple vehicles.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the pedestrian died at the scene.

As of 9:15 p.m., FHP said Main Street is blocked in both directions.