Fatal hit and run investigation on Northside sends officer to the hospital

An officer on the Northside was trying to block the road when he was hit by a car.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of New Kings Road where a 30-year-old man was found dead in the middle of the street after being hit by a car Saturday morning.

Shortly after the hit and run, an officer standing outside his patrol car trying to block off the road was hit by a different passing car. The crash happened just after midnight.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported the officer in serious condition to the nearest hospital. His name has not yet been released.

Detectives are investigating the scene to find out what happened in both accidents.

All lanes were closed while investigators checked out the scene, but have been cleared for drivers.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says, “We would like to ask the community to help us by always remembering to wear their seatbelts, watch their speed and avoid any distracted driving.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact JSO at (904)630-0500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (866)845-TIPS.