Deadly crash on Thunderbolt Rd.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal accident.
The Sheriff’s Office says a car went into a retention pond. They sent out a tweet saying a dive team responded to the crash.
We have a crew heading that way now.
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal accident.
The Sheriff’s Office says a car went into a retention pond. They sent out a tweet saying a dive team responded to the crash.
We have a crew heading that way now.
Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.