FHP: Car goes over Dame Point Bridge side following crash on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A vehicle went over the side of the Dames Point Bridge Saturday night, following a collision with a car on the southbound lanes of I-295, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 9 p.m.

FHP says the driver of the vehicle that went over the side was able to exit his vehicle. The vehicle landed in only about 5-6 feet of water, according to troopers.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews were able to extract the driver from the water. FHP says no one suffered significant injuries.

All southbound lanes on I-295 were closed for an hour while JFRD rescued the driver and cleared the scene. Lanes reopened around 9:40 p.m.