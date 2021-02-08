DeSantis: Florida to get about 18,000 additional COVID-19 vaccines this week

MIAMI, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday the state will get approximately 18,000 additional COVID-19 vaccine doses added to its weekly shipment from the federal government.

In total, the state will get around 325,000 doses of the vaccine this week, up from 307,000 doses it got last week.

DeSantis said the state will also see an increase in doses this week from the federal pharmacy program on top of the normal shipment. It’s unclear how many doses that will entail, but DeSantis said the increase will allow the state to administer vaccines at some Walmart stores across the state. An announcement on that is expected later this week.

This comes after President Joe Biden’s administration announced last that it will expand access to COVID-19 vaccines by distributing them to 6,500 retail pharmacies this week.

So far the state has vaccinated about 3 million Florida residents, including at least 1.5 million seniors, DeSantis announced during a press conference in Miami.

The governor was at the Bay of Pigs Museum and Library in Little Havana to announce the expansion of a program that is working to vaccinate homebound seniors, including veterans of the Bay of Pigs invasion.