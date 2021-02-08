Flagler County 11-year-old accused of threatening to shoot teacher

Flagler County deputies on Friday arrested a student at Bunnell Elementary School being told the juvenile threatened to shoot a teacher and was researching to how to find a gun and ammunition according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were told the juvenile sang an inappropriate song last Wednesday about guns and shooting people while in class. According to the Sheriff’s Office, after his teacher told the student that this behavior was not acceptable and asked him to stop, the student began searching guns on the internet.

The following day, the teacher said the student pointed his iPad at her and said, “I am going to shoot you up!” while making gun noises. The student did this again as he exited the classroom while making eye contact with the teacher. The teacher told deputies that these incidents made put her in fear for her life.

After Bunnell Elementary’s IT Department was able to retrieve the internet searches made on the student’s laptop and recovered over four pages of handgun and ammunition searches made while in school, deputies took the 11-year-old into custody on a charge of false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.

The juvenile was booked into the county detention facility and the Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted. He was released back into the custody of his parents, pending a future court date by order of DJJ.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for threats in Flagler County, especially when it comes to our schools,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “This is the fourth case in as many weeks. By now, everyone should realize that if you make a threat in a school you are going to be arrested. Parents – while we don’t like making these arrests we will make an arrest if there is probable cause. So please, talk to your kids about the seriousness of making a threat before we have to get involved! Thank you to the teacher that came forward and reported this. Remember, if you see something, say something.”

To report suspicious activity to law enforcement, call us at 386-313-4911 or email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).