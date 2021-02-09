40 Florida Winn-Dixie stores, including 4 in Jacksonville, to administer vaccine

Florida is working with Winn-Dixie and Publix pharmacies to distribute the coronavirus vaccine. (Image: Jeff Segers/WKMG)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the expansion of vaccine distribution to Walmart and more Publix locations, Southeastern Grocers said Tuesday it will begin administering coronavirus vaccines at 40 Winn-Dixie stores, including four in Duval County.

Two Winn-Dixie stores in Clay County, as well as one store each in Alachua, Baker, Bradford and Putnam counties, will also offer free Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for seniors 65 and older starting Thursday.

Harveys Supermarket on Market Street in Jacksonville will also distribute the vaccine.

Appointments are now available for online scheduling at WinnDixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

Here are the local stores involved:

Alachua County: Winn-Dixie Store No. 30: 20303 N. U.S. Highway 441, High Springs, FL 32643

Baker County: Winn-Dixie Store No. 144: 1436 State Road 121, Macclenny, FL 32063

Bradford County: Winn-Dixie Store No. 85: 470 West Madison St., Starke, FL 32091

Clay County: Winn-Dixie Store No. 93: 2720 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg, FL 32068; Winn-Dixie Store No. 103: 1545 County Road 220, Orange Park, FL 32002

Duval County: Harveys Supermarket Store No. 1688: 777 Market St., Jacksonville, FL 32202; Winn-Dixie Store No. 7: 10915-112 Baymeadows Rd., Unit 12, Jacksonville, FL 32256; Winn-Dixie Store No. 123: 5647 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32244; Winn-Dixie Store No. 174: 12777 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32225; Winn-Dixie Store No. 191: 5207 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205

Putnam County: Winn-Dixie Store No. 163: 901 Highway 19 South, Palatka, FL 32177