DeSantis & Curry to hold afternoon news conference in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference Tuesday in Jacksonville. DeSantis will be joined by Mayor Lenny Curry at the Walmart Supercenter on Atlantic Boulevard at 12 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available, but it’s expected that the governor and mayor will provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic and the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DeSantis said Monday the state expects to get 18,000 more doses of the vaccine added to its weekly shipment from the federal government, bringing its anticipated shipment to 325,000 doses.

The governor said the increase in doses means the state will now be able to administer the vaccine at some Walmart stores throughout the state. It’s unclear which locations will be involved.