Driver faces DUI charges in crash that injured Jacksonville officer

Andres Florez, 31, is charged with DUI in the Feb. 6 crash that injured an officer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 31-year-old man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence in the crash that injured a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office veteran.

Andres Fernando Florez of Jacksonville faces misdemeanor DUI charges in the crash, which happened early Saturday on New Kings Road near Edgewood Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Police were investigating an apparent hit-and-run crash along New Kings Road sometime after midnight Saturday when Det. Ernest Wilson was struck by a vehicle as he worked traffic control nearby.

Wilson, a 20-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition. His status was later upgraded, according to JSO, after doctors reported seeing signs of improvement.

Ad

Florez was behind the wheel of the car that hit Wilson, according to his arrest report. Officers said Florez, who was accompanied by a minor, showed signs of impairment and was arrested after a roadside investigation.

An officer noted in Florez’s arrest report that Wilson was standing behind a closed section of the road and wearing a fluorescent yellow traffic vest when he was struck.

Florez is charged with driving under the influence, DUI accompanied by a minor and DUI causing property damage or injury. He remains in custody at the Duval County jail on $7,500 bond.

A search of Duval County court records show the 31-year-old is due in court Feb. 24 for an arraignment hearing.