City of Jacksonville reimbursed $153,000 for RNC preparations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While the Republican National Convention moved to Jacksonville earlier this summer never happened, the city still spent thousands on planning and preparations.

The convention was scheduled to be held the week of Aug. 24 in and around the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena when Trump was angered that its previous host, Charlotte, would limit the crowd size. President Donald Trump then canceled the Jacksonville event in late July due to coronavirus cases surging locally and across Florida.

Auditors determined that more than $153,602.68 was spent on planning the event -- with 45% that on overtime pay to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office employees and another 45% to an outside firm hired to help secure federal grants. The remaining 10% of the money went to overtime to Jacksonville Fire-Rescue and other city employees.

On Wednesday, News4Jax learned that the city has been paid in full.

Mayor Lenny Curry had said numerous times that Jacksonville would not be on the hook for any costs.