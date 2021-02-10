Parents charged in 2018 death of 7-year-old daughter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Oakleaf couple faced a judge Wednesday on manslaughter charges resulting from the 2018 death of their 7-year-old daughter. According to the arrest warrant, Aremo and Anna Akinloba failed to provide proper care to protect their daughter, Omera.

The family lived in the Longlead neighborhood in Oakleaf. Investigators said the girl’s death was a direct result of negligence by her parents.

According to a 10-page arrest warrant, the NCIS wrote that the Akinlobas self-diagnosed Omera with autism when she was a toddler. The warrant states the child was never diagnosed by a doctor and the couple ceased vaccinations for the child when she was 2-years-old.

Investigators said Omera suffered from malnutrition.

“Omera was not receiving proper nutrition; the Akinlobas only fed Omera French fries making her diet inappropriate as it was insufficient for important vitamins, minerals and other micronutrients. Omera had an entire body skin rash for more than a year that the Akinlobas failed to seek medical treatment,” investigators wrote in the arrest affidavit.

Ad

Omera was home-schooled. Neighbors in the Longlead neighborhood in Oakleaf where the Akinlobas lived were shocked to hear of the Akinlobas’ arrest.

“I am very devastated that something like that would happen in this area,” Lashica Brooks said. “Oh Lord, this is devastating. I just feel so sorry for the little girl.”

“The husband and wife came over, ‘cause I have kids here, they came and talked to me,” another nearby resident said. “Her daughter was teething or having issues with teething the night before and something happened overnight and in the morning she wasn’t responsive, so they took her to NAS JAX hospital, where their daughter had died. I had red flags from the initial conversation because I questioned how teething was related to a death, and how it would have progressed overnight if it was just teething.”

News4Jax found a GoFundMe account set up by loved ones to help the family pay for Omera’s funeral in 2018. The account raised more than $10,000.

Ad

A neighbor provided News4Jax a home surveillance video that shows authorities parking the Akinlobas’ vehicle in their driveway moments after the couple was taken into custody a block away from their home Tuesday night.

“I am shaken. I want to go get my kids.” one resident of the community said.

The initial report from DCF in 2018 states several agencies at the time found no evidence to suggest abuse or neglect in the home. According to the medical examiner’s autopsy report, her death was due to multi-organism bacterial sepsis and the manner of death was natural.

“April 12, 2018, 7-year-old became unresponsive while at home after being sick for several days. Her diet was very limited. She began showing signs of illness on April 1. According to her mother, she ate very little that day, but otherwise was acting normally. On April 11th, - seemed lethargic and still had no real appetite. The mother and child prepared to go to a previously scheduled outing to the zoo on this date but before they could leave the home- vomited. The mother then put her in bed and she and the father watched the child throughout the day. - drank water but continued to refuse to eat. The child and parents went to sleep around 9pm that night and the parents were awakened around 12 am on April 12th, when they heard gagging. The child vomited several more times on the 12th, and the parents took turns staying in her room with her. By Sam on the 12th. ­ breathing had become labored and she was no longer responding to the parents. The parents decided to drive - to the hospital at Naval Air Station-Jacksonville for medical care. They did not call 911 because they felt it would be quicker for them to take her . Once at the hospital, despite was declared deceased at 7:34 am on April 12th, 2018.” Medical Examiner’s Office

But the subsequent arrest from Navy investigators said: “Anna and Aremo Akinloba failed to provide proper care to protect Omera which ultimately led to her death.”

The couple is being held on $150,000 They are scheduled to be arraigned on March 3.