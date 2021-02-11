After student-led demonstration, Sandalwood principal calls for ‘frank conversations’

This photo was captured by an unnamed Sandalwood High School students during a walk-out demonstration on Feb. 10, 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In an email to Sandalwood High School personnel Wednesday night, Principal Saryn Hatcher addressed the student-organized, mass walkout that occurred hours earlier.

“I wanted you to hear from me about some unrest we faced recently as a school family, and steps I’d like to take to bring our school community together,” Hatcher’s email said. “Today, a group of students staged a walkout. The event was largely peaceful, but did cause a disruption to the school.”

This post on the Instagram story of Sandalwood High School senior Jara Enoch was the call to action for a student walk-out demonstration on Feb. 10, 2021 (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

According to DCPS spokesperson Tracy Pierce, the demonstration did not involve any physical violence or property destruction. Extra law enforcement personnel were called to the campus only to ensure its security and ‘orderly dismissal.’

On Wednesday night, several DCPS high schools notified parents that the buildings would undergo “enhanced security measures” for the rest of the week.

Ad

Hatcher indicated that the conversation surrounding the demonstration and what prompted it will continue.

“We will continue to have increased police presence for the remainder of the week, but my priority as a leader of this school community is to initiate frank conversations with students and staff about civic discussion,” the email said. “The protest was the culmination of heated debate, at first about the school district’s new campaign for suicide prevention awareness, but quickly became about other sensitive topics such as race and equity.”

Student organizers told News4Jax that the unrest began after Hatcher posted on the school’s digital discussion board about the DCPS mental health awareness campaign, “You Matter Month,” which 12th-grader Jara Enoch criticized for pulling away attention from Black History Month and drawing a connection to the Black Lives Matter movement.

This thumbnail image was posted to the Teams discussion thread of Sandalwood High School on Feb. 9, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Videos of the demonstration showed students chanting, “Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter...,” and impromptu speeches from organizers criticized the school’s lack of messaging about Black History Month. Students also expressed frustration over racially insensitive comments on the digital discussion board thread.

Ad

“These are the kind of conversations that should take place in schools and classrooms, and it is my hope that Saint Nation can model how to express and hear diverse viewpoints in a constructive and peaceful manner,” the email said.

Administrators are working with district representatives to craft “learning opportunities” for the school community, more details of which will be released when they’re finalized, according to Hatcher’s email.