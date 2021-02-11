‘Enhanced security’ planned at Duval County high schools through Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to unspecified “potential threats” on social media, all Duval County high schools will be implementing “enhanced security measures” through the end of the school week, according to two robocalls News4Jax obtained Wednesday night.

One message was sent from Principal James Ledford to parents of Fletcher High School students. He states in part:

“I want to make you aware that our school and all Duval high schools will be implementing enhanced security measures for the remainder of this week due to a number of potential threats we have seen circulating in social media.”

Ledford said the call was to make parents aware so that they are not surprised when arriving at school Thursday morning.

A separate robocall from Principal Melanie Hammer at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts relayed the same message. Both principals thanked students and parents for speaking up.

“We appreciate students and parents who make us aware of these posts, and we will always take them seriously,” Hammer said.