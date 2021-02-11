Body found in St. Johns River near Buckman Bridge is missing boater, source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five days after the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for a boater who disappeared on the St. Johns River last week, a body was discovered Thursday in the water north of the Buckman Bridge.

The Marine Patrol Unit of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, which recovered the body, took the body to the dock at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

Authorities have not yet said if the body found in the river Thursday is 20-year-old Michael Vaughn III, of St. Augustine, who disappeared on the river last week. But a family friend told News4Jax it’s him.

The Coast Guard searched an area roughly the same size as Washington D.C. in the first 24 hours after Vaughn’s 30-foot recreational crab boat was found empty and stuck on the pillars of the Buckman Bridge last Thursday.

The search began when an off-duty police officer spotted the boat spinning aimlessly in a circle in the St. Johns River just before 8 a.m.

Minutes later, it crashed into the bridge.

Friends told News4Jax that Vaughn had worked with his dad on a crab boat since he was 8 years old and took the lead role in the family business when his dad had to deal with medical issues.