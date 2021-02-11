Edsal recalls 2.2M shelves after reports that they crumpled under heavy weight

More than 2 million shelving racks have been recalled after the manufacturer received reports that they crumpled under the weight of heavy items.

One person suffered a broken toe when the shelves broke and items fell, according to manufacturer Edsal.

The company said 2.2 million Muscle Rack Heavy Duty Steel Shelving Units were sold online for between $80 and $90 from January 2015 to September 2020.

The company said because the shelves can fail to support the 800-pound weight load promised on the packaging, Edsal will issue a full refund for the product.

The units have gray or black-colored steel frames and five plywood shelves.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shelving units and contact Edsal Manufacturing to receive their full refund.

Call Edsal toll-free at 833-232-5287 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or go to Edsal.com and click on “Talk to us” for more information.

For the model numbers involved in the recall, click here.