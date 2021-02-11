76ºF

Edsal recalls 2.2M shelves after reports that they crumpled under heavy weight

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Muscle Rack Heavy Duty Steel Shelving Units
Muscle Rack Heavy Duty Steel Shelving Units (Courtesy of CPSC)

More than 2 million shelving racks have been recalled after the manufacturer received reports that they crumpled under the weight of heavy items.

One person suffered a broken toe when the shelves broke and items fell, according to manufacturer Edsal.

The company said 2.2 million Muscle Rack Heavy Duty Steel Shelving Units were sold online for between $80 and $90 from January 2015 to September 2020.

The company said because the shelves can fail to support the 800-pound weight load promised on the packaging, Edsal will issue a full refund for the product.

The units have gray or black-colored steel frames and five plywood shelves.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shelving units and contact Edsal Manufacturing to receive their full refund.

Call Edsal toll-free at 833-232-5287 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or go to Edsal.com and click on “Talk to us” for more information.

For the model numbers involved in the recall, click here.

