Get a call from a Nassau County deputy? Make sure it’s legitimate

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a recent police impersonation scam.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said a resident recently got a phone call from someone who identified themselves as Deputy Charles Lee. The caller told the victim that they would face arrest if they didn’t submit a DNA sample, but the charges would be dropped if they sent gift cards to the caller.

The victim fell for the scam and lost thousands of dollars they loaded onto prepaid gift cards, according to the Sheriff’s Office. That’s why the agency is warning people against sending money to anyone they do not know, even if the caller claims to be law enforcement.

As a reminder, law enforcement agencies will not threaten people with arrest over the phone or call people and demand payment to avoid arrest. They also will not ask that people send prepaid gift cards, money orders or credit card payments over the phone.

If you believe you’ve received a scam call, contact the Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line by calling 904-225-5174.