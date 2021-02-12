Man dies in hospital after shooting in Magnolia Gardens neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has died after he was shot late Friday night in Jacksonville.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said a Shotspotter notification brought police to 5700 Iris Street. Police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

No suspects are in custody, according to police. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide any further information but asked anyone who has information to call JSO.

The man’s death marks the fifth person to die in a shooting in Jacksonville this week.

Two men and a woman were killed late Monday night at a Northwest Jacksonville apartment complex. Another man was killed in a shooting Sunday in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood,