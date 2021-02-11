Family identifies victim in triple murder as 30-year-old Jacksonville mother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Loved ones on Thursday revealed that one of the victims in a triple murder in Northwest Jacksonville was a 30-year-old mother, who was all about the well-being of her family.

They identified her as Sara Urriola, 30. Her family said she was just starting her career in criminal justice and working toward her master’s degree at Florida State University.

“She loved to dance, dress up, and enjoyed all family events. She loved music and enjoyed being with her family and friends more than anything, being the center of the entire family. She was the light, the glue, and the spirit of the family,” the family said in a statement.

Urriola was shot to death as were two men in the Northwest Jacksonville apartment. Four teenagers have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and criminal conspiracy.

Ad

LINK: 14-year-old ‘getaway driver’ among 4 Jacksonville teens charged in triple murder

Detectives have not yet identified who was the shooter or any connection between those charged and the victims.

The Jacksonville Sheriffs’ Office hasn’t named a suspected shooter, but says the 14-year-old girl drove the stolen getaway car, leading police on a three-mile chase. Three handguns were recovered.

Police called the apartment a drug house and said they always go back to community involvement to root out what the issues are in neighborhoods.

Across town at the opening of Breezy Jazz House on Thursday, a $10,000 donation was made to an early childhood music program to prevent gang violence.

Richard Cuff, president of the consulting agency CTI Marketing, was at the opening.

Ad

“If that child had been in our music program and we had an opportunity to work with them at 4-years-old, ten years after being in our program, we would not have a 14-year-old that would put down a violin and go steal a car and be involved in a crime like that,” Cuff said. We can’t decide that we’re going to do something when their 14 and 16-year-old in trouble. We have to shift all of that money to early childhood.”

News4Jax was told the donation will support children in underserved communities to, hopefully, start them out on the right foot and keep them out of trouble.

The area around the apartment complex has wrestled with violent crime for years. In 2015, Jacksonville City Council named 4229 Moncrief Road as one of the top locations in the city you were most likely to be a victim of a violent crime.