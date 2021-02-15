Limited number of tickets for The Players go on sale Tuesday

File photo of the 17th green during The Players Championship on The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Tickets to The Players Championship will be harder to get this year due to limits on the size of the crowd. So they may go fast when single-day tickets go on sale Tuesday.

The richest tournament in golf returns to TPC Sawgrass the week of March 9-14 but it will have a reduced fan footprint due to coronavirus safety protocols.

Jared Rice, the executive director of The Players, said last month that tickets would be limited to 20% of the maximum capacity — a number he declined to share.

“As we have seen across the entire PGA Tour landscape, the health and safety of everyone involved will remain our top priority in 2021. With that as a backdrop, we ask for our fans onsite to simply do their part to ensure a safe event for themselves and others in the community,” said Rice.

The course will include fewer buildings onsite, as well as fewer chalets and stands for spectators.

All tickets will be mobile and must be purchased via theplayers.com/tickets. Each guest will be allowed to purchase up to two tickets per day, per account, while supplies last.

Daily ticket prices are as follows (prices below do not include taxes):

Tuesday - $25

Wednesday - $25

Thursday - $70

Friday - $80

Saturday - $80

Sunday - $70

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m.

Also of note, this year’s tournament will not include a Military Appreciation ceremony, concert, nor hospitality venue that traditionally hosts thousands of military members and their families. But complimentary admission will be provided to active duty, retired, reserve, and National Guard members, and one dependent, on Tuesday, March 9, and Wednesday, March 10, while supplies last.

The Players was the first event on the PGA Tour to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. After completing the first round of the tournament, officials announced that the second round would be played without fans in attendance, then took it a step further, canceling the tournament’s final three rounds.