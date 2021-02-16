Family, neighbors identify 2 found dead in Biltmore home

Flowers can be seen on a privacy fence outside the home where police said a man and woman were found dead Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police on Tuesday returned to the scene where a man and woman were found dead Monday in Jacksonville’s Biltmore neighborhood and met with family members.

A relative and a couple of neighbors identified the man and woman who were found dead in a home on Jacks Road, between Lane Avenue and Picketville Road, as Ronald Joseph Dean, 60, and Vickie Purvis, 61. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the man and woman were shot multiple times.

The scene was described as gruesome by family members who were there Tuesday.

“I’m certain there’s evidence there that police have collected. They could go on to investigate this crime,” said News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson. “Now, they always want additional information from someone that has information. But, usually, a gory crime scene will bear some fruit.”

Numerous neighbors told News4Jax it’s a quiet neighborhood with mostly older residents. They also said a lot of the residents are part of the Sheriff’s Advisory Council.

“That makes everyone aware of what’s going on,” Jefferson said. “They look out for each other, and they have regular meetings where they can report any type of criminal activity.”

Police said they will be reviewing surveillance video.

In the last four weeks, according to a JSO crime map, there have three assaults, a homicide, a burglary, a motor vehicle theft, two thefts and an act of vandalism reported within a mile radius of the Jacks Road home.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).