Middleburg man accused of killing brother

Detectives with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office have arrested John Ward Gill, charging him with murder in the shooting death of his brother on Sunday.

Thomas Melvin Gill was found dead at a home on Razorback Court by deputies who responded about 3 p.m. to a 911 wall from his wife.

John Gill, 63, was transported to the Orange Park Medical Center with self-inflicted injuries that were not life-threatening. After speaking with Gill, CCSO detectives arrested him on a charge of second-degree murder and transported him to the Clay County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said this appeared to be a case of domestic violence.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gill family,” Public Affairs Officer Andrew Ford wrote in announcing details of the case.