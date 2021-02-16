Winter storm delays vaccines headed for Florida

In this photo released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 70 on the bridge that spans the Missouri River near Rocheport, Mo.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A winter storm leaving behind icy roads, power outages and dangerously low temperatures from the Southwest to the Canadian border has delayed shipments of coronavirus vaccines to Florida, according to the state’s top emergency official.

Jared Moskowitz, the outgoing director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said Monday the state was told that the massive weather system will delay the Monday-Tuesday shipment of vaccines.

It is unclear how many doses will be affected and when deliveries will resume. The Tallahassee Democrat said the state’s Department of Health did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Icy roads from the West Coast through the Midwest and into the South shut down vaccinations at many sites, pushing those with appointments back into the pool of those waiting. The schedule disarray could get worse, with nasty weather expected to last for several days. Places from Oregon to Oklahoma could see a foot of new snow by the weekend.

Severe winter weather sparked emergency declarations in at least seven states, including Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and Oregon. Even Okaloosa County, in Florida’s Panhandle, closed its schools Tuesday due to icy road conditions. Vaccine appointments in Houston and Austin were expected to be canceled again Tuesday because of the severe winter weather.

Flights into and out of several major airports were canceled Monday and more cancellations are expected Tuesday.

Limited vaccine supply, varying state plans and other points of confusion have slowed the effort to get doses to Americans. Statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday showed a little over 10% of the country — 34.7 million people — have received at least one dose, and 11.2 million have received both of the two doses required for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 1,284,052 people in Florida have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and just over 1.1 million people in the state have received both shots. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows higher numbers for the state: that 2.3 million people have received at least one dose.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.