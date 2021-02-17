2 stopped in Jacksonville murder victim’s stolen car are facing theft, burglary charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two suspects taken into custody in Nassau County on Tuesday night were in a stolen car belonging to one of two people found dead Monday in a Northwest Jacksonville home, according to News4Jax sources.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigators with a stop at the Circle K on U.S. 1 near Ratliff Road at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said there were two males and one female inside the vehicle when it was stopped. News4Jax was told only two of the trio were charged.

At this point, the two are facing burglary and car theft charges and are not suspected of the killing. The car’s owner was found dead Monday in a home on Jacks Road in Jacksonville’s Biltmore neighborhood. A woman was also found dead there.

Ad

News4Jax is learning more about the arrests and their connection to Monday’s homicide. Return to this article later in the day for more information.