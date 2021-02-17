Fort Caroline Middle moving online due to ‘multiple cases of COVID-19′

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Citing “multiple cases of COVID-19,″ Fort Caroline Middle School is transitioning entirely to online learning through Duval HomeRoom beginning Thursday, according to a news release from the Duval County School District.

The school plans to stay online through Monday. Additionally, there will be no after school activities or other extracurricular events through Monday.

A message sent to families of students from Principal Chelvert Wellington states that the school will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. He said the Department of Health will contact students and staff personally if there is a need for someone to quarantine for a longer period.

On Thursday, there will be a curbside breakfast and lunch distribution at the south end of the school’s parking lot between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

At 10 a.m., there will be laptop and Wi-Fi hotspot distribution at the north end of the parking lot.

The school day will begin via Duval HomeRoom at 11 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m. only on Thursday. The principal sent families a bell schedule.

As of Wednesday evening, the DCPS dashboard of confirmed COVID-19 cases shows eight confirmed cases in students and two confirmed cases in staff members at the school. It said three cases were added this week, on Tuesday.

An updated number will be added at 8 p.m. Wednesday. This story will be updated.