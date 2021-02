(Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The scene of a fatal crash near St. Augustine Beach.

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash just south of St. Augustine Beach in which a pedestrian was killed.

The pedestrian was struck by a utility truck on A1A at Dondanville Road, according to authorities.

The truck driver remained at the scene.

All northbound lanes were blocked just before 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.