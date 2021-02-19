City to resume COVID-19 testing at 2 Jacksonville senior centers

Line of seniors waiting for vaccine Monday at the Lane Wiley Senior Center on Jacksonville's Westside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Beginning Monday, the Mandarin and Lane Wiley Senior Centers that were utilized for vaccine distribution will return to providing COVID-19 testing.

Both locations will open for testing Monday, Feb. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Both sites will be open Monday through Friday.

Makeup days were available for people age 65 and older and health care workers who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at either Mandarin or Lane Wiley senior centers and missed their appointment for the second shot, the city of Jacksonville announced Friday.