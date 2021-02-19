49ºF

Ad

Local News

City to resume COVID-19 testing at 2 Jacksonville senior centers

Staff, News4Jax.com

Tags: Coronavirus, Jacksonville, Duval County
Line of seniors waiting for vaccine Monday at the Lane Wiley Senior Center on Jacksonville's Westside.
Line of seniors waiting for vaccine Monday at the Lane Wiley Senior Center on Jacksonville's Westside. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Beginning Monday, the Mandarin and Lane Wiley Senior Centers that were utilized for vaccine distribution will return to providing COVID-19 testing.

Both locations will open for testing Monday, Feb. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Both sites will be open Monday through Friday.

Makeup days were available for people age 65 and older and health care workers who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at either Mandarin or Lane Wiley senior centers and missed their appointment for the second shot, the city of Jacksonville announced Friday.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.