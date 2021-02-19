Final day for 2nd shots at Prime Osborn Convention Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Today is the final day to receive a second-dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Prime Osborn convention center. The vaccine site opened less than two months ago. This is also the last day the City of Jacksonville is offering makeup shots at the Lane Wiley Senior Center

This is only for people who received their first shot at either location. Neither site offer first doses anymore.

Anyone who shows up to receive their second dose at the Prime Osborn today must bring their identification and the COVID-19 vaccination record card they received during their first visit.

For more information about the Prime Osborn location, you can contact the county Health Department at its COVID-19 information number, (904) 253-1850.

People who received their first dose of the vaccine at the Lane Wiley Senior Center can get their second shot today without an appointment. This is only if they already missed their given window to receive the dose, or if they haven’t already been contacted to get scheduled.

The Lane Wiley site opens this morning at 9:00 a.m. and runs until 5:00 p.m. Visitors must bring their identification and their COVID-19 vaccination record card.

The state-operated vaccination site at the Regency Square Mall is still offering both first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, dial 866-200-3762. You can also pre-register online.