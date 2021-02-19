State-of-the-art surgery center celebrates groundbreaking in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jax Spine and Pain Centers, in collaboration with UF Health Jacksonville, has begun work on a multispecialty surgery center and medical office building.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday.

The 19,000 square foot Centurion Surgery Center will be housed in a new three-story, 54,000 square foot medical facility with 12 outpatient operating suites and procedure rooms, according to a news release.

The $25 million project, the news release states, will be the largest freestanding multispecialty surgery center in Jacksonville. It will offer patients neurosurgical, interventional pain management, orthopedic, gastrointestinal, oral, and maxillofacial, surgical, and gynecological care.

The future Centurion Surgery Center is slated to open in spring 2022.