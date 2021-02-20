FHP: Woman killed, child critically injured in Putnam County crash

A 32-year-old woman was killed and a 7-year-old girl was critically injured Saturday morning in a crash on U.S. 17 in Crescent City, troopers said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report, the woman was pulling out of a driveway onto U.S. 17 when she was hit by an oncoming pick-up truck.

The 28-year-old woman driving the truck suffered serious injuries.

The crash was reported 0.3 miles north of Ewers Road in Crescent City.

Both women involved and the child were wearing seat belts, troopers said.