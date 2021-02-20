Human remains found in search for Putnam County mom, investigators say

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. – An intensified search for a missing 20-year-old Putnam County mother turned up human remains Saturday in a rural farmland area of Crescent City, according to investigators.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has called in the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s mobile crime lab to help identify the remains.

News4Jax expects to learn more from investigators at a 4 p.m. news conference

#BREAKING Media Alert - there will be a press conference on missing Crescent City woman Nyeisha Nelson at 4pm today at Middleton-Burney Elementary in Crescent City on new developments in the case. FDLE on scene at one location.@FCN2go @ActionNewsJax @wjxt4 @WCJB20 @PalatkaDaily pic.twitter.com/YYM2LSL1XU — Putnam County (Fla.) SO (@PutnamCountySO) February 20, 2021

Two days after the family of Nyeisha Nelson reported her missing to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the agency asked the public for help Friday.

According to family members, Nelson picked up her daughter on Feb. 10 and the next morning took her child to school. Deputies said a neighbor reported seeing Nelson in the yard of her residence on Ohio Street in Crescent City before leaving in her 2008 grey Honda Accord wearing a white T-shirt, grey shorts and carrying a purse.

Family members said Nelson normally stays in contact several times a day but has not reached out to anyone since Feb. 11.

“If anybody’s seen my baby, can you call please contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or me,” Nelson’s mother, Chasity Nelson, said at a Friday afternoon news conference. “You can be anonymous. I just want to know where my baby is.”

Sheriff’s Office Col. Joe Wells said Nyeisha Nelson is well-known and was self-employed as a hairdresser. He said there has been an outpouring of support from the community.

The Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax there was no sign of foul play at her home and there has been no activity on her bank card.

Nelson’s vehicle was found abandoned in a wooded area off Old U.S. 17 not far from Crescent City. It was processed for evidence and K9 units searched the area, but there was no sign of her.

Wells said it’s not unusual for several days to go by before healthy adults are reported missing. He said detectives and interviewed multiple witnesses and collected multiple pieces of evidence.

Anyone with information as to Nelson’s whereabouts or if they have seen her at any time since Feb. 11 is asked to call 911 or, to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477.